Marjorie Audrey Berndt Robinson, 96, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Aug. 23 at Clearwater Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Marjorie was born in Parshall, Nov. 12, 1923, the only daughter of John Berndt and Clara (Kvam) Berndt. She attended school in the Rosenfield School District in Sheridan County, near Kief. Her high school years were spent at Butte High School where she graduated in 1942. During the war, she moved with her family to Portland, Ore., where she worked in the shipyards for three years as a burner, one of the Rosie the Riveters. Marjorie returned to North Dakota and taught rural school for six years while attending Minot State University in the summers.

In 1954, she married Lawrence J. Robinson. They farmed together south of Benedict. Larry passed away in June of 1988. Marjorie attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. She was a lifelong Republican, active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Sons of Norway – Bismarck and a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her nieces, Bonnie Maehlmann and Tanya (Herman) Maurer; nephew, Ronald Horn; numerous cousins; and special friends, Ronald and Rita Kresbach.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, John L. Berndt.

