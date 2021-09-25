Marjorie Thorne

Marjorie Thorne, 97, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at House of Prayer, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck.

Family will greet visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Marjorie Mae Bohn was born June 14, 1924, on the family farm near Hurdsfield to Anton and Thora (Westvold) Bohn. She was baptized and confirmed in the Hurdsfield Lutheran Church.

She attended rural school and graduated from Hurdsfield High School in 1941. She worked for her brother-in-law, Garel Evans, in Grand River, Iowa. She was also employed at the Federal War Price and Rationing Office in Fessenden.

She married Richard Thorne September 3, 1944 in the Bowdon Lutheran Church in Bowdon. They lived in Fessenden and Bowdon until moving to Bismarck in 1959. They owned the Thorne Confectionery in Bowdon before moving to Bismarck. She and Richard had two children: Larry and Margo.

Marge was employed at Bismarck State College for 22 years before retiring. She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America since 17.

She was an excellent cook and baker. Her family was treated to many caramel rolls.

She loved to play cards and she was out to win. She taught each of her grandkids and great-grandkids to play Gin 13, her favorite.

Marge will be terribly missed by her daughter, Margo (Gary) Dietz, Bismarck; son, Larry (Susan) Thorne, Billings, Mont.; grandchildren, Marnie (Aronn) Crozier, West Wendover, N.M., Ryan Dietz, Richard Thorne, Billings, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kelsey and Konner Dietz, Cole Crozier and Anthony Thorne; great-great-grandchildren, Emmy and Vinny Zingg; and goddaughter, Julie Hart Schutte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Wallace, Charles, Roy and Robert; sisters, Frances, Blanche, Carol, Dorothy and Florence; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and grandson, Michael Thorne.

