Mark Backer, 60, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 8, 2020 at his home. A private memorial service for family members will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mandan Union Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks and social distancing required.

Family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bismarck Funeral Home.

Mark was born June 8, 1960 to Edward and Patricia (Sabot) Backer in Bismarck.

He was raised mainly in Mandan along with six sisters, whom he loved to tease. Mark graduated from Mandan High School and then started his career with the Boilermakers Local 647.

His path as a boilermaker took him many places around the globe, including; Hawaii and many other states, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand.

He enjoyed riding his Harley(s), driving his Corvette, hanging out with his wiener dogs and collecting certain things.

Mark will be greatly missed by his mother, his sisters, his extended family and many friends.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Backer, sisters; Rhonda Backer, Rachelle (Kevin) Vail, Radene Backer, Rita Backer, Rebecca (Gerry) Percell and Roberta Backer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Backer and his girlfriend Gail Sailer.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website