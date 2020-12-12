Menu
Mark Backer
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Mark Backer

Mark Backer, 60, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 8, 2020 at his home. A private memorial service for family members will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mandan Union Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks and social distancing required.

Family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bismarck Funeral Home.

Mark was born June 8, 1960 to Edward and Patricia (Sabot) Backer in Bismarck.

He was raised mainly in Mandan along with six sisters, whom he loved to tease. Mark graduated from Mandan High School and then started his career with the Boilermakers Local 647.

His path as a boilermaker took him many places around the globe, including; Hawaii and many other states, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand.

He enjoyed riding his Harley(s), driving his Corvette, hanging out with his wiener dogs and collecting certain things.

Mark will be greatly missed by his mother, his sisters, his extended family and many friends.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Backer, sisters; Rhonda Backer, Rachelle (Kevin) Vail, Radene Backer, Rita Backer, Rebecca (Gerry) Percell and Roberta Backer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Backer and his girlfriend Gail Sailer.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
15
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
15
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Live Streamed
Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page, ND
It is with a heavy heart and deepest condolences to hear of your loss prayers for all. May he rest in peace.
Bridgett Lindemann
December 16, 2020
U will be missed..
Ann Kalvoda
December 16, 2020
Thanks for all the years and memories Mark, I´ll never forget them or our friendship. R.I.P.
Wade Muhlhauser
December 15, 2020
We're going to miss you "uncle" Mark!! Our deepest condolences to Mark's family, during this difficult time.
Rob and Ann
December 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Mark
Bill Thomas
December 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Missy Thomas
December 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Andy and Jen Dosch
December 12, 2020
