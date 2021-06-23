Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark McPherson
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Mark McPherson

Mark McPherson, 58, Bismarck, passed away June 18, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 28 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at the St. Catherine's Cemetery in Valley City. Mark was born Aug. 4, 1962, in Greeley, Colorado, to James and Gayle (Schoefter) McPherson.

He graduated from Williston High School in 1981 and attended NDSU from 1991-95 graduating with a degree in nursing. Mark worked in the oil field of western North Dakota for numerous years beyond high school before deciding to pursue his degree in nursing at NDSU. After his graduation from NDSU he began his employment at Prairie at St. Johns in Fargo as the head nurse in the psychiatric ward. Mark's compassion and persistence to help others in need embodied who he was with all people, and it became very evident to his patients during his employment as his administrator once made the comment in a thank you card stating, "The patients continually comment on how helpful you are in their times of trouble. You have touched the lives of many in special and powerful ways." Mark truly touched the lives of many. In 1997, he was stricken with multiple sclerosis. Due to the disease, he was forced to retire after several years of employment with Prairie at St. Johns.

Mark's passions were his love for the outdoors, supporting all NDSU sports, and spending time with family, specifically his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping whenever he could get the opportunity. He never missed an NDSU Bison football game when they played and was so proud of all the championships won. His ultimate satisfaction was his selfless gift giving to his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved them all and the satisfaction of seeing them so happy fueled his compassionate personality to please everyone. His entire life centered around those he loved.

Those who shared in his life:

Father, Jim McPherson, Bismarck; brother, Scott (Danielle) McPherson, Bismarck; sisters, Loree (Don) Olson, Williston and Kris McPherson, Bismarck; nephews and nieces: Joshua (Erin) Olson, Williston, Meaghan (Andrew) Mock, Williston, Brandon Pederson, Williston; Abby, Ashlee, Aleah McPherson, Bismarck, and Alex Molander, Bismarck, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle McPherson; grandparents, Norman and Maud McPherson; and Francis and Mavis Schoefter.

Funeral arrangements are being made with the DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.

To share memories of Mark and sign the online guestbook, go to www.dawiseperry.com.

All memorials will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Coach Mac, My thoughts and prayers are with you and all of the McPherson family.
Dirk Schwartz
June 28, 2021
Keith , Mindy and Amanda
June 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace.....
Terry Haugen
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Mark´s passing. He was a very good friend and we loved having him come up and visit with us. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Travis and Terri Hickel
Friend
June 24, 2021
Prayers and hugs to all. Mark was a kind, gentle person. Cherish the memories. RIP Mark.
Karla Schell
Friend
June 23, 2021
Were sorry for you loss Jim, our thoughts and our prayers are with you and your family.
Dave and Kathy MacIver
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results