Mark McPherson, 58, Bismarck, passed away June 18, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 28 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at the St. Catherine's Cemetery in Valley City. Mark was born Aug. 4, 1962, in Greeley, Colorado, to James and Gayle (Schoefter) McPherson.

He graduated from Williston High School in 1981 and attended NDSU from 1991-95 graduating with a degree in nursing. Mark worked in the oil field of western North Dakota for numerous years beyond high school before deciding to pursue his degree in nursing at NDSU. After his graduation from NDSU he began his employment at Prairie at St. Johns in Fargo as the head nurse in the psychiatric ward. Mark's compassion and persistence to help others in need embodied who he was with all people, and it became very evident to his patients during his employment as his administrator once made the comment in a thank you card stating, "The patients continually comment on how helpful you are in their times of trouble. You have touched the lives of many in special and powerful ways." Mark truly touched the lives of many. In 1997, he was stricken with multiple sclerosis. Due to the disease, he was forced to retire after several years of employment with Prairie at St. Johns.

Mark's passions were his love for the outdoors, supporting all NDSU sports, and spending time with family, specifically his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping whenever he could get the opportunity. He never missed an NDSU Bison football game when they played and was so proud of all the championships won. His ultimate satisfaction was his selfless gift giving to his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved them all and the satisfaction of seeing them so happy fueled his compassionate personality to please everyone. His entire life centered around those he loved.

Father, Jim McPherson, Bismarck; brother, Scott (Danielle) McPherson, Bismarck; sisters, Loree (Don) Olson, Williston and Kris McPherson, Bismarck; nephews and nieces: Joshua (Erin) Olson, Williston, Meaghan (Andrew) Mock, Williston, Brandon Pederson, Williston; Abby, Ashlee, Aleah McPherson, Bismarck, and Alex Molander, Bismarck, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle McPherson; grandparents, Norman and Maud McPherson; and Francis and Mavis Schoefter.

All memorials will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.