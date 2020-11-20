Mark Streeper

Mark Streeper, 42, of Bismarck, died in Mandan on Nov. 17, 2020, when he was a pedestrian struck down by a car.

A memorial service and a time of sharing memories will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mark was born Oct. 28, 1978 to Claude "Mickey" and Marlene (Barta) Streeper in Bismarck where he was raised. He was educated in Bismarck and Wahpeton. For a short time, he lived and worked in Minneapolis before returning to Bismarck where he held various jobs.

Mark was extremely talented in so many ways. He loved finding things, such as used computers, electronics, furniture, and lamps to repair, repaint, or rearrange the parts to be useful and look stylish again. Having an eye for the unusual, he avidly collected many items, especially colored glass, ceramic items, old dishes, owl figurines, movies, and Stephen King books. We loved his wonderful and often dry sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, mom, and cat, Tucker.

Mark is survived by his mother, Marlene Streeper; special girlfriend, Amanda Creed; sister-in-law, Kacey Streeper; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Claude "Mickey" Streeper; brother, Michael Streeper; grandparents, Claude and Esther Streeper, and Ludwig and Martha Barta.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.