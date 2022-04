Mark Thiel

Mark Thiel, 60, New Salem, died Dec. 13, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements with Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.