Mark Ramey Wangler, 69, of Bismarck, formerly of Napoleon, died Dec. 14, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon. A livestream of Mark's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook Page or St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube Page.

Mark was born Jan. 20, 1951 in Linton, the tenth child born to Romaltus and Christina (Wald) Wangler. He grew up in the Napoleon area and attended schools in that area. On the day of his baptism he became a child of God and accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and savior and everybody that met him never forgot his sweet spirit.

Mark enjoyed collecting his prized possessions of watches and enjoyed his cars and his work at the ND DOT Fleet Services in Bismarck.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Irene Needham, Duluth, Minn., Christine Weigel, Bismarck, Millie Schmidt, Bismarck, Marcy Bitz, Napoleon, Fran (Phil) Schlosser, Bismarck, Leona Werre, Bismarck, Helen (Seb) Schumacher, Bismarck; brothers, Tony Wangler, Napoleon, Tom (Jan) Wangler, Bismarck, Gary (Audrey) Wangler, Mandan; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Masseth; brothers-in-law, Adam Masseth, Al Weigel, Valentine Schmidt, Leonard Bitz and Gene Were; sister-in-law Rita Wangler; nephews, Ron Weigel and Dion Schumacher; niece, Georgie Masseth and two step nephews Rae and Ronn Werre.

