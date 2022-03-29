Mark James Worcester

ELGIN - Mark James Worcester, 77, Elgin, died Saturday, March 26, at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin, ND.

Mark Worcester was born June 11, 1944 at Beach, ND to Mark D. and Elizabeth (Curran) Worcester. He graduated from Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SD in 1962. He was in the Army National Guard. He graduated from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND for sheet metal, heating and air conditioning.

Mark married Donna Will on December 30, 1965 in Elgin, ND at Ebenezer United Church of Christ. They lived in Bismarck, ND and Mountain, ND before they moved to Elgin in 1979 where they raised their two daughters.

Mark worked in sheet metal, heating and air conditioning, taught it at Bismarck Junior College, owned Elgin Sheet Metal and worked for the Sheet Metals Workers Union through his career until he retired in 2004.

Mark enjoyed many hobbies over the years including Ham Radio (WAOWLP), fishing and hunting. After retirement he loved to knit and provided dish cloths, baby booties and caps for many. He spent time photographing humming birds that found their way to his patio. He had a special gift with computers and helped many family and friends with computer issues.

Mark is survived by his wife, Donna, two daughters, Jody (John) Robinson, Addison, IL, and Cherie (Scott) Muggli, Oakes, ND; five grandchildren, Nathan, Max, Alex, Emma and Ann; two sisters, Viv Gaschk, Bismarck, ND and Barb Wojciechowski, Plainfield, IL; and two brothers-in-law, Melvin (Ruth) Will, Bismarck, ND and Alvin Will, Elgin, ND.

Mark was preceded in death by son at birth; father, Mark D. Worcester; mother Elizabeth (Curran) Worcester.

A private family service will be held and inurnment will be in the Ebenezer United Church of Christ Cemetery north of Elgin.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.