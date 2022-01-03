Marlene Larson

Marlene Larson, 72, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021, at her home with her husband and beloved Moxie by her side.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Bismarck. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A Livestream of the Service will be available at www.churchofthecross.org. Masks are requested.

Marlene Diane Sailer was born on Nov. 30, 1949 to Harold and Ida (Tschaekofske)

Sailer in Hazen. She attended school in Bismarck graduating from Bismarck High School in 1967. After graduation Marlene started her career at First Federal Savings and Loan as Executive Secretary to the President. She continued her career with the ND State Highway Department as Executive Secretary to Commissioner Walt Hjelle. After Walt retired, Marlene worked for a succession of Commissioners, and subsequently held key positions in the Record Management, Human Resources and Civil Rights. Despite the responsibilities that were bestowed upon her, Marlene also found time to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from Minot State University in 2000. She retired in 2012.

On July 12, 1975 she married Earl Larson in Bismarck. Together they made their home in Bismarck. They have a tremendous group of friends that was built over many years of involvement in the community they loved. Marlene enjoyed serving as an officer of the Corvette Club, a member of the Bismarck Historical Society, secretary of the Capital City Lions Club, a charter member of the Characters Welcome Book Club, as well as holding offices in the Bismarck Mandan Garden Club and Central ND Daylily Society. She even founded her own Red Hat Group – The Red Hat Mamas.

In her spare time she enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, antiquing, garage sales, and junking. Marlene and Earl spent many fun evenings playing pinochle and dominoes with friends and was afforded the opportunity to spend three winters in Arizona. She also loved to travel, traveling to many places including Thailand, Hong Kong and mainland China, Alaska and a majority of the lower 48 States. Marlene greatly adored her dogs and was particularly fond of miniature Schnauzers.

Marlene will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and generous person who loved nothing more than good conversation and laughter. She brought joy to the lives of those who knew and loved her. When you were her friend, you were a "dear" friend. She wrote the most beautiful messages in her cards and never forgot special occasions.

Marlene will be deeply missed by her husband of 46.5 years, Earl Larson; three sisters, and brothers-in-law, Marion (David) Vikan of Dickinson; Marvel Bertsch Cronister of Yoder, Colo., and Marsha May (Greg) Duvall of St. Louis, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Bertsch, Jonathan and Philip Vikan, and Courtney Duvall and families. Brothers-in-

law, Jerry (Carol) Larson of Boise, Idaho; Elling Larson of Bismarck, and Edward (Marlys) Larson of Galchutt. Sisters-in-law, Judy Lloyd of Boise, Idaho, and Lavern Larson-Andrus of Spiritwood Lake. Her constant companion, sweet little Moxie and numerous dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Bill Conister, Herb Lloyd; sister-in-law, Carol Larson. Her beloved dogs, Alex, Barney, Lady and Andy.

Earl and Marlene's family would like to thank those individuals from Sanford Hospice, Jessie and Jill and private home care providers, LeeAnn, Heather and Cass and those close friends, whose frequent visits helped comfort Marlene and make her journey a little less daunting! Earl knows there are many more to thank … it's nearly impossible to name them all!

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with Marlene's family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials requested to the Central Dakota Humane Society and the Bismarck Historical Society.