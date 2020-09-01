Marlin Rueb

Marlin Leroy Rueb, 79, of Beulah, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Marion Manor Healthcare Center, Glen Ullin. Servcies will be held 2 p.m. CDT Thursday, Sept. 3, with Rev. Toby Heller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, rural Beulah. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Marlin is survived by his children, Brenda (Pat Wolfe) Rueb of Cocoa, Fla.; Todd (Darcy) Rueb of Beulah; Audry (Matt) Lowther of Oshkosh, Wis.; two grandsons, Dustin (Brittany) Rueb of Bismarck; Luke Lowther of Oshkosh, Wis.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Knoell of Hazen; Sharon Tesky of Mandan; one sister-in-law, Linda Rueb of Beulah; numerous nieces and nephews; and Marlin's special friends, Jim Kusler of Beulah and Dave Layton of Beulah.

Marlin is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; one brother, Jim; and sister, Audry Rueb.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.