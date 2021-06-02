Marlyn Braun

Funeral Mass for Marlyn Braun, 91, of Glen Ullin will be 11 a.m. CT Friday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jeff Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation for Marlyn will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

Marlyn passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Marion Manor Health Care Center, Glen Ullin.

Marlyn was born Dec. 4, 1929 in Glen Ullin to Michael and Anna (Schaaf) Schafer. She attended Glen Ullin High School. She married Conrad Braun on Oct. 18, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. To this union five children were born, Charles, Patrick, Georgia, Lori and Karin. Marlyn lived in the same home for over 50 years, where she raised her kids and spent time with her grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family and friends, entertaining and playing bridge. Marlyn loved to travel and visited all 48 states. She and Conrad even spent a month in Mexico for their honeymoon. Marlyn was a warm and loving mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family.

Marlyn is survived by her children; Charles Braun of Glen Ullin, Patrick Braun of Bismarck, Georgia Schwartz of Fargo, Lori (Gerry) Gunderson of Bismarck, Karin (David) O'Regan of Bismarck; grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Schwartz, Randy (Kally) Schwartz, Jerrolyn (Joshua) Kapellen, Jamie (Chris) Rittenbach, Kristin (Nate) Natwick, Dane (Angela) Gittel, Daniel (Paige) Gerving, Michael (Katie) Braun, Nick (Kayla) Braun; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Ike) Grantham of Bismarck, and Diane Sailer of Williston.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Michael and Anna; husband, Conrad; son-in-law, Dale Schwartz; daughter-in-law, Bev Braun; brothers-in-law, Joseph Wetzstein, Ray Sailer; and sister-in-law, Ann (Arthur) Bishop.

