To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo.
3 Entries
Marlys was an amazing person.I was young when I worked with her she was like having an extra mom, I just loved her. She was also very talented seamstress.Most of all she loved her family. So sorry for your loss.
Bobby Unruh
Work
July 5, 2021
Grams was the most hard working and loving women I have ever known. She took me and my two other brothers (Dan and Joey) on a South Dakota trip that lasted the whole summer. She also was a excellent seamstress, she sewed my khakis when I split them in the middle, she also collected fabric during her time traveling the world, then used that fabric to make quilts for the family to remember her. Grandma Kersting is a ideal Invisionment on how to be a sibling, a partner, a parent, and a grandparent. May you rest in peace Grams I will always and forever love you.
Mike Jones
Family
July 2, 2021
so sorry to hear of Marlys passing she was a great "sewing buddy"
her quilts were great she will be missed by all who knew her
condolences to the family and Jim Inez Ziemann