Grams was the most hard working and loving women I have ever known. She took me and my two other brothers (Dan and Joey) on a South Dakota trip that lasted the whole summer. She also was a excellent seamstress, she sewed my khakis when I split them in the middle, she also collected fabric during her time traveling the world, then used that fabric to make quilts for the family to remember her. Grandma Kersting is a ideal Invisionment on how to be a sibling, a partner, a parent, and a grandparent. May you rest in peace Grams I will always and forever love you.

Mike Jones Family July 2, 2021