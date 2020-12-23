Marlys Lein

Marlys Marell Lein, 90, Bismarck, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 of natural causes at Edgewood Village, Bismarck.

Services will be delayed until June of 2021 due to COVID with Bismarck Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Marlys was born July 10, 1930 to Clarence and Hazel Kettleson of Wing. She grew up on their farm outside of Wing and graduated from Wing High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Lindy Lein, on Sept. 12, 1948 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wing. They raised three children, Nancy, Barbara, and Dale in Wing.

Marlys and Lindy moved into the Bismarck/Mandan area in the '70s, where she was a clerk at Herberger's for 20 years, retiring from there.

Marlys was active in several organizations through the years, including 4-H, Legion Auxiliary, and Homemakers. She taught Sunday school and was active in the choir and Christian Women.

Marlys is survived by her children, Barbara Novy, Aurora, Colo., and Dale Lein, Bismarck; grandchildren, Jennifer Cowan (Corbin), Stephanie Schierloh (Tim), Chad Lein (Dara), Nicholas Lein, Richard Novy Jr. (Jennifer), Robert Novy (Jennifer), Ryan Novy (Cindy), Tootie Hatzenbuehler (Jim) and Dion Ehlis; great-grandchildren, Alayna Corbin, Brady Schierloh, Dillon, Madison, Brayden and Easton Lein, Jourdan and Chance Williams, Riley, Ryan Jr, and Charly Novy, Danielle Schafer (Brandon), Jeffrey Read, and Hunter Hatzenbuehler; and great-great-granddaughter, Avery Schafer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lindy; daughter, Nancy Flint; daughter-in-law, DiAnn Lein; son-in-law, Richard Novy; brother, Creighton Kettleson; and sister, Betty Lou Heidt.

