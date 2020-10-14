Martha Kuntz

Martha Marion Magrum Kuntz was born July 30, 1926 in Bismarck to Henry Edward Magrum and Bertha Ringius Magrum. She died at St. Augusta Home on Oct. 10, 2020 in Bismarck. A private family mass will be held.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

A private, family only visitation will be held on Friday.

Martha grew up on the Magrum farm west of Kintyre. She grew up surrounded by her 11 brothers and sisters. There was always lots of laughter and hard work on the farm. In her younger years she loved to ride the horse out to get the mail.

Martha met Michael A. Kuntz at a dance in Moffit. They were married July 15, 1946, at Saint Mary's Church in Braddock. They were married for 59 years. The couple worked on farms near Moffit before both taking jobs with the Soo Line Bridge crew out of Bismarck. They also worked on the Northern Pacific Railroad for a time. Martha worked at the Sweet Shoppe in Bismarck before and after she and Mike were married.

Martha worked at St. Alexius in Central Supply for 20 years; she then went to work for St. Mary's Elementary School in the kitchen. She worked there until she was 89. She loved working with the students and staff. She said she would still be working there if she could.

Martha loved to sew and most of the family has a jean quilt. These quilts were the early weighted blankets. She loved to play cards. There was many a night into the early mornings where card games would be played. When she moved into assisted living, she found a group that loved to play cards as much as her.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Michael; sons, Denis and Michael; daughter-in-law, Janelle Swanson; son-in-law, Dennis Martin; her parents, Edward and Bertha Magrum; brothers, Bernard (Lena), John (Ida), Clarence (Connie), James (Wilhelmena), Rueben (Colleen) and Mark (Gladys); sisters, Mary (William) Phillips, Geneva, Josephine (Charles) Conners, Sister Virginia, and Angela (Adam) Jangula.

She is survived by five children, David (Kathleen), Coeur d'Alene, Ida., Colleen Martin, Crystal Springs, Ronald Kuntz, Bismarck, Marcia Schneider, Meridian, Ida., and Cheryl Kuntz, Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Joni Kuntz, Port Angeles, Wash.; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

