Marty Fricke

After several years of declining health, Marty Fricke, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the family farm near Baldwin on the evening of Feb. 2, 2021. A gathering to celebrate Marty's life will be held Sunday, June 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in northwest Bismarck (2020 Schafer Street). Friends and relatives are invited to join family members in the sharing of stories and memories of Marty and his life. A light lunch will be served.

Marty Fricke was born Jan. 6, 1961 in Bismarck to Ronald and Marlys Fricke (Schuler). Marty was the oldest of six children. Growing up on the family farm northeast of Bismarck, Marty spent countless hours during his childhood and teen years working on the farm engaging in farm "chores" such as milking cows, fixing fence, mowing and stacking hay, chisel plowing and planting fields.

After attending a two room country schoolhouse in Baldwin through eighth grade, Marty attended Simle Junior High and then Century High School in Bismarck. While in high school, Marty was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and took several vocation classes. Through vocation classes, Marty took an interest in building, which led him to also working in construction while in high school.

Upon graduating from Century High School in 1979, Marty moved to Fargo where he attended NDSU and studied engineering. During this time, Marty married and became the proud father of Justin (1982) and Ariane (1983), whom he shared with his former spouse, Asunta (Susie) Thompson.

After becoming a father, Marty spent the next two decades involved in the residential and commercial construction business in the Fargo/Moorhead area, as a worker, manager and superintendent. A few of the companies he worked for included Wendt Construction, Lee Jones & Son Construction Company and Yeater, Hennings, Ruff, Schultz, Rokke Architects. One work project he especially enjoyed being involved in was the Fargo Dome addition in the late '90s.

In the spring of 2002, Marty moved back to the family farm in Baldwin. Marty then spent the next two decades taking all that he had learned earlier in life through his farm "chores," as well as what he had learned later in life through construction, to build the family farm alongside his dad. He especially took pride in building a multipurpose building on the foundation where the "old barn" had stood on the farm. Marty's work on the farm and in construction developed in him master builder skills. He was very knowledgeable in all aspects of construction including laying cement, framing, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc. Regardless of the obstacle faced in a building project, Marty was always able to devise a solution.

In addition to his work, Marty enjoyed sports, especially NASCAR, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. If given an opportunity, Marty would have spent every day of life fishing. There wasn't a fishing question he couldn't answer and he always had plenty of fishing tales to tell.

Marty will be remembered by his family and friends as a colorful storyteller and a knowledgeable trivia master of all topics. Above all, he will be remembered as a positive, kind-hearted man who was always willing to help others. He is greatly missed.

Of all of that Marty constructed and built in life, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren. They are his greatest life's work that lives on beyond him!

Marty is survived by his son, Justin (Marisa) Fricke and grandchildren Jake, Josh, Jolie and Jocelyn, Alamosa, Colo.; daughter, Ariane Fricke, Dallas, Texas; parents, Marlys Fricke, Mandan and Ronald Fricke, Baldwin; brother Tim Fricke, Baldwin and nephew Jordan, Denver, Colo.; sister, Twila (Tim) Thompson, Barnesville, Minn., and nieces Tomi, Fargo and Tandi, Washington, D.C.; brother, Matt (Rebecca) Fricke, and niece and nephews Emma, Elijah and Samuel, Bismarck; sister, Tonia (Tom) Dodds, and niece and nephews, Ivy, Fox and Jackson, Watford City; and sister Tara Tomes and nieces, Bryn and Aida, Prosper, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Raelynn Fricke, Littleton, Colo.

