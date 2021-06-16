Marvin Dutt

Marvin Alvin Dutt, 81, passed away peacefully June 10, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife by his side.

Marvin was born Oct. 12, 1939 to Alvin and Laverne (Strandemo) Dutt in Bismarck. At a young age, Marvin had a passion for all sports. Just like most of America he fell in love with one in particular. By the time he was becoming a young man he was excelling. From 1954 to 1957, he was an outstanding pitcher for the American Legion. Then while getting his education at Bismarck Junior College, he was a part of the All-American Team. Later, he would be inducted into The Athlete Hall of Fame of Bismarck Junior College. Marv attended University of Arizona where he had achievements in baseball and basketball. He would letter in both sports and be named Outstanding Pitcher during his time there.

Then in 1961, Marv signed on with the Houston Colt 45's (Houston Astros). He pitched professionally from 1961 to 1968. After his baseball career, Marv worked for the North Dakota Economic Development. He would travel around the world with the ND governors. He often talked about the many trips during this time of his life. He recalled often events with Governor Guy and Governor Link.

Marv and Mavis (Huizenga) were married Aug. 31, 2001. They lived in Pollock, South Dakota, for the glorious days of summer. Then during the balmy winter months would take the trip to Mesa, Arizona. They had been traveling between their two loved homes for the last 20 years. Marv was a devoted and loving husband grandfather, and friend. He had many stories to share, if there was an ear to listen. You might even have heard him playing his guitar and singing songs he made up. He enjoyed spending time with his step grandkids. He even taught a few of them to drive in his old Ford pickup. One thing about Marv, he never lost his passion for sports. That stayed to the very end. So no matter where you met him chances are he probably had a game on the television or you talked about it.

Marv is survived by his wife Mavis (Huizenga) Dutt; son, Scott; sister Audinne Hertz; brother Arien Dutt; stepdaughter Melissa (Dennis) Bauer; sister-in-law Darlene Hanson; brothers-in-law Arnie Huizenga, David (Kristy) Huizenga and Dwight Huizenga; five step grandchildren and one step great-grandson.

Preceding Marv in death were his parents Alvin and Laverne Dutt, brothers-in-law Ted Hertz and Ralph Hanson, father-in-law Clarence Huizenga, mother-in-law Dorothy Huizenga, sister-in-law Charlotte Huizenga and stepson Eric Dienert.