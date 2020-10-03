Marvin Heyne

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, Marvin Heyne, also called Marv, Dad and Papa Heyne. He passed the evening of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A public visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Myers Funeral Home. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Peace Lutheran Church, Linton, with Pastor Sean Barnhart officiating. The service will also be livestreamed and can be followed at the www.myersfh.com website.

Everyone is welcome to join the family at the Linton City Cemetery for the burial following the family service.

Please follow the social distancing guidelines and be courteous to each other by wearing a mask.

He was born in a farmhouse in Omio Township on June 22, 1935. His family moved to Linton where he graduated from Linton High School in 1953, and he retired after 40+ years of dedicated service with Hedahls. He served the community as a member of the ND National Guard and American Legion. He was also an active member of the church, and, for a time, volunteered at the senior center delivering meals on wheels.

He is survived by his spouse, Eva (Gienger) Heyne whom he married on Dec. 26, 1961; their three children, Robert Heyne, Eva (Andrew) Carcione, and Carla (Kevin) Ferriby; his four grandchildren, Grace (Scott) Mattes, Jacob Heyne, Eva (Evan) Pawlyk, and Aaron Carcione; his sister Ruby (Heyne) Rueb and many beloved family members.

What we know for sure is Dad loved us and we loved him. He was proud of us just as we are of him. He tickled the ivories better than anyone we know; he'll be playing in heaven's polka band. He stayed connected with many family members through daily phone calls. We will remember and cherish those conversations forever. He was always good for a "Dad" joke and had a quick witted sense of humor which we will dearly miss. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the morning coffee crew, the pool league players (Dad was one of the pool sharks to beat), and his golf league companions. Dad loved tinkering in the garage, about the house, and tending to his beautiful lawn. But most of all, we know Dad shined brightest when spending time with, or talking to or about Mom. He showed us how to live with a tender heart and we aspire to do the same to honor and celebrate his life. Dad was ever polite, had a gentle and calming presence, and was always ready with a kind smile to brighten the day. He was our family's foundation, precious to us in every way. We will miss him dearly.

Rest in peace Marvin,

Keep playing the music Marv,

We will share your stories Dad,

You will forever live in our hearts Papa Heyne.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Marvin.