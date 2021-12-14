Marvin Jahnig

Marvin L. Jahnig, 86, of Washburn, died Dec. 9, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. Burial will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Eden, South Dakota, at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m.

