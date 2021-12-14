Menu
Marvin Jahnig
Goetz Funeral Homes Inc
524 Main Ave
Washburn, ND

Marvin Jahnig

Marvin L. Jahnig, 86, of Washburn, died Dec. 9, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. Burial will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Eden, South Dakota, at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Marv with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road, Washburn, ND
Dec
16
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road, Washburn, ND
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road, Washburn, ND
Goetz Funeral Homes Inc
