Marvin T. Mittleider, 72, Tappen, went to heaven on Nov. 3, 2020 from COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held.

Marvin was born in Tappen on the farm and attended first grade at a country school and later the Tappen Public School.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1966-68. On June 21, 1969, Marvin married Paulette Ritchie. To this union, two sons, Scott and Bradley, were born. Marvin helped his parents on the family farm from 1970 until he and Paulette bought the farm, where he was a dairy farmer.

Marvin loved playing pinochle, farming, gardening and raising his grandchildren: Tia, Chase, Sanannah and Bentley.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette; sons, Scott and Bradley; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Daniel, Norma, Mike and Chris; mother-in-law, Ruby Bowerman; and many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Theobold and Lundina; brothers, Edwin and Edmund; and sister, Bernice.

