Marvin Mueller

Marvin R. Mueller, 82, went home to be with his Savior on Nov. 26, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST, Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beulah, with Pastor Jonathan Hallett officiating. Burial will follow at Defiance Cemetery, rural Dodge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Wearing a mask at the funeral service is strongly encouraged.

Marvin is survived by his nephew, Randy (Sarah) Becker of Beulah; nieces Connie (Jim) Isaak of Bismarck, and Sherry (Brad) Melroe of Eagan, Minn.; seven great-nephews, six great great-nephews, and one great great-niece.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Dan & Elsie Mueller, his sister Alfa (Mueller) Becker, brother-in-law Henry Becker, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
