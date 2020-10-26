Melvin Schindler

Dr. Melvin Leslie Schindler, 91, died peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck. Melvin was born to Jack and Esther (Neff) Schindler at the family farm west of McClusky. Premature and weighing slightly over 4 pounds, he spent the first days of his life in a small box lined with blankets in a warming oven and was fed with an eyedropper. His parents called him a miracle baby as the odds for him to survive were slim.

Melvin grew up on the family farm during the Great Depression. When it became financially necessary, Melvin helped operate the farm with the help of his younger siblings and his mother, while his father worked on Highway 7. This provided many stories often retold with great humor. He received his education at a one-room schoolhouse before taking his freshman year by correspondence and then boarding in town for the remainder of high school.

Melvin valued education. His first job away from the farm, at the age of 16, was teaching six of eight grades at the Lamont school, a one-room schoolhouse. Melvin was one of the first in his family to attend college; he completed two years at the University of North Dakota, followed by dental school at Marquette University, graduating with a doctorate in dentistry in 1952. While in dental school, he belonged to Psi Omega Dental Fraternity.

Melvin -- or "Doc" as many referred to him -- returned to his hometown of McClusky to set-up a dental practice at the age of 23. He served several generations of families in central North Dakota, discussing family or basketball and humming as he worked.

Soon after returning to McClusky, he met his wife, Laura Titus, an English teacher. Melvin and Laura were married July 19, 1953 in Esmond. Melvin and Laura were blessed with three sons and one daughter.

Throughout his life, Doc enjoyed golfing and bowling with many friends and family. Two of his greatest loves were hunting and fishing. Each Memorial Day weekend he orchestrated a fishing trip to Canada. Every fall he enjoyed hunting birds and deer in Sheridan County with family and friends, which often included John and Troy. Doc was a sports enthusiast and was typically seen at most local sporting events from the 1950s until the 2000s. This included supporting and cheering for his children and grandchildren at numerous games. Doc loved music and attending events where he could listen to his children and grandchildren perform. Doc valued time spent with his family and friends. He always made time for countless card and marble games with his grandchildren. In his later years, Doc enjoyed spending afternoons at the Senior Center playing pinochle with friends.

Doc believed that people should work hard, develop their abilities, and contribute to their community; he was proud of all his children and grandchildren's accomplishments.

Doc was an active member of his community and belonged to the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, and Merchants Association. He served on the City Council, McClusky School Board, and was the Mayor of McClusky. He also served a term on the North Dakota State Dental Examiners Board.

Doc's family roots go back to the founding of the Jehovah Evangelical Church in McClusky during the early 1900s. He faithfully served his home church (which is currently the United Methodist Church) in positions of leadership and teaching.

Doc will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Laura Schindler; sons Dr. Keith (Karen) Schindler and Dr. James (Marcedes) Schindler; daughter Linda (Lyndon) Anderson; daughter-in-law Lynn Schindler; sister Carol Linde; sister-in-law Lynn Schindler; grandchildren Eric (Sonya) Schindler, Sarah Anderson, Loren Anderson, Jacob Schindler, Kelly Schindler, Joseph Schindler, Victoria Schindler, and Mikaela Schindler. Uncle Doc also treasured his nieces Patti, Sandy, Kathy and Audrey; and nephews Brian, David, John and Steve.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Esther Schindler; his son, Dr. Robert Schindler; his granddaughter Katie Schindler Prins; his brothers, Richard (Karla) Schindler and Norman Schindler; nephew Mark Schindler; and brother-in-law Marvin Linde.

With the assistance of friends in McClusky, Doc and Laura were able to remain in their home and community for many more years. Doc was grateful and the family extends their heartfelt thanks to the McClusky community.

Due to COVID-19, a small private family gathering will be held. A burial in McClusky is planned for the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the McClusky Cemetery Fund. Cards may be sent to Laura Schindler at 4580 Coleman Street, Bismarck, ND 58501. Laura may also be contacted via phone at 701-751-4224. Keith Schindler may be contacted at 701-527-5589.

