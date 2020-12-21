Mary Jo Bergman

Mary Jo Bergman died Dec. 17, 2020 in Detroit Lakes, MN. Mary Jo Bergman was born Jan. 17, 1943, in minus 40-degree weather, at St. Lukes Hospital, in Fargo. She graduated from Argusville High School and went on to receive her radiology degree, nursing degree with a master's in nursing education and management at University of Mary, Bismarck. She was employed by Bismarck Hospital, Heart View treatment center in Mandan, and at Sanford in Fargo. She married Gabriel Pflipsen in 1967 and had three boys, Bob, Bill and Brian. They were her joy. She also enjoyed many trips abroad and her many friends that she loved so much. She is survived by her son Brian, brother Bob, and sister Marsha. Nephews; Rob, Tony, Tj, and niece Cari and Steve (Heidi) Pflipsen. She was preceded in death by a sister Janie Guy. She will be placed next to her boys Bob, and Bill at St. Marys of the Lakes, Detroit Lakes. No funeral is planned. A special thanks to Hospice and Oak Crossing for their excellent care given.