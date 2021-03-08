Menu
Mary Fleck
1927 - 2021
Mary Fleck

Mary (Bonogofsky) Fleck, 93, passed away March 4, 2021 at Edgewood Village, Bismarck.

Mary was born April 1, 1927 in Flasher to Cornillius and Odelia (Paul) Bonogofsky.

She married Frank Monzelowsky. Together, they had one son, Cliff Monzelowsky.

Mary married Mike Fleck in Missoula, Montana. They lived in Missoula until 1991 before they moved to Bismarck. When Mike retired, Mary and Mike traveled throughout the USA, especially to Montana, California, Washington and Colorado.

Mary was the youngest in the family of 11 children. She had a fun-filled life and lived in many different places and in several states throughout the years. She loved telling stories of her travels and adventures. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Cliff (Roseanne) Monzelowsky, California; granddaughters, Tami Monzelowsky and Cari Goodrich; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Eckroth, Mandan, and Joan Fleck, Missoula, Mont.; brother-in-law Steve Fleck, North Platte, Neb., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in her death by her husband, Mike Fleck; her parents; and brothers and sisters.

Mary will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the love of her life -- her husband, Mike Fleck. Per Mary's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. Cremation has taken place.

To share memories of Mary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 8, 2021.
