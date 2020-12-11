Mary Klein

Mary Jane (Heidt) Klein, 76, of Mandan, passed away December 9, 2020 at Miller Pointe in Mandan.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

A private family Rosary will be at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

The Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into Mary's obituary page and scroll down.

Mary was born in Dickinson, ND on September 13, 1944 to Ralph and Anna Mary Heidt. She attended Gaylord Farm School for eight years, Belfield High School for one year and then graduated from Dickinson High School in 1962.

Mary was married on September 4, 1962 and was blessed with three children, Richard Lee, Debra Kay and Patty Jo. In 1982, Mary relocated to Bismarck and pursued her dream of becoming a Cosmetologist. She married Curtis Klein on August 2, 1992 and they resided in Mandan. In September of 1992, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer and was an avid supporter of breast cancer patients. She worked in numerous salons until December 2002 when she suffered from a massive stroke. In her spare time Mary loved to dance, play cards, cook, watch Hallmark movies, and spend time with her family and friends. Mary loved to shop and taught her daughters and granddaughters how to find a clearance rack. During her time in the nursing home you would rarely find Mary in her room. She developed a love for bingo and attended church services whenever possible. You could often find Mary with a rosary in her hand. She will always be remembered as a classy lady with her red hair, red lipstick, and red nails.

Mary is survived by her husband Curtis Klein; her three children, Rick Froehlich, Deb (Dave) Snider, Patty (Tim) Wanner; grandchildren, Brianna (Tom) Mittelsteadt, Brandon (Precious) Snider, and Hailey Wanner; great-grandchildren, Emerson Mittelsteadt, Hadley Mittelsteadt, Barrett Snider, and baby arriving in May 2021; siblings, Clem Heidt, Pauline Pavlicek, Jenny (Albert) Tormaschy, Cathy (Leonard) Tuhy, Ralph (Diane) Heidt; sisters-in-law, Linda Himle, Alice (Greg) Schmidt, Bernice (John) Brossart, Inez Klein, and Lila (Gordon) Hawkins; and many nieces and nephews who held her dear to their hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Kriss and Adeline Klein; sister, Agnes Dowhaniuk; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Heidt; brothers-in-law, Albert Pavlicek and Frank Dowhaniuk.

Due to COVID restrictions the family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bismarck Cancer Center in support of Breast Cancer.

A special thank you from the family to all her caregivers at Miller Pointe.

