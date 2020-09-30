Mary Klinger

Mary Kathryn Klinger, 66, mother, grandmother, and friend to all passed away on September 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 7 to Alfred and Elsie Klinger in Garrison, North Dakota. Mary grew up in the small town of Riverdale, North Dakota. While the Badlands and its Tatankas always held a special place in her heart she was a free spirit and the allure of the Last Frontier called to her soon after graduation. Mary moved to Alaska to pursue her dreams when she was just 21 years old. She was always adventurous and a hard worker; she worked in a gold mine and on road construction in her youth. She always kept up with the men and believed that a woman can do anything she puts her mind to, one of her favorite quotes was "I am woman hear me roar."

She eventually settled down in the idyllic town of Seldovia, Alaska where she raised a family and met lifelong friends. She always embraced the small-town values and was a treasured member of the community. Everyone in town knew her for her excellent baking and joyous personality. She enjoyed a night cap and never hesitated to buy a friend a beer at the Linwood. Mary always had a love of water which led her to help found and coach Seldovia's first swim team. She installed a passion for swimming in countless young adults. While in Seldovia she worked in administration for the Public Sector from 2005-2013. After her retirement Mary moved to Anchorage to be closer to family and she landed her dream job in the retail health space. The last years of Mary's life were truly her best years.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Molly Lynn Penney, grandson Conrad Kenai Penney and her beloved French bulldog Al. The most common word close friends and family used to describe Mary is genuine and they will never forget her smile and laugh that could light up a room. Mary always believed in seeing the glass half full, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of kindness. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, taking naps, and most of all playing with her grandson. The holidays were her favorite time of year so please think of her fondly in the coming months. Mary loved a good party and making others happy above all else, so a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.