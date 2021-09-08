Mary Kohler

Mary Patricia Kohler, 88, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Mary was born Aug. 29, 1933 to Christian and Cecilia Krupich in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Paul, Minnesota, and Fargo areas, graduating from Shanley High School, Fargo. She married Harold J. Kohler on Sept. 18, 1954, in Fargo. Mary and Harry lived in Moorhead, Minn., while Harry attended college. They also lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Des Moines, Iowa, before settling in North Dakota. She always considered Minnesota as home in her heart.

Mary and Harry had six children: Christine, Joseph, Suzanne "Sam", Lisa, Paul and Kelly.

After sending her youngest child off to first grade, Mary jumped into the work world. She had various jobs including working for 20 years as a switchboard operator at the Federal building in Bismarck. She was part owner of Bojangles in Gateway Mall. Later, Mary became a volunteer working at various nonprofit organizations which kept her busy until the age of 86.

Mary was involved in Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She and Harry were founders of the first North Dakota chapter. They were also involved for many years on the Charity and Justice Committee at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mary was recognized in 2002 by the Bismarck Tribune with an award for her many charitable works.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Sam (Les) Witkowski, Bismarck, and their children Kyle and Christopher; her daughter, Lisa (Charles) Blevins, Forsyth, Mont., and their children Gabrielle (Rue), Rachel (Evan) and their child Ember, Chris (Annie) and their children Kerstyn and Max, Courtney (Trevor); her son, Paul (Ruth Hursman) Kohler and their children Ella, Lindsay and her children Gracie, Addisyn, and Asher, Molly, Allison and Devin; her son, Kelly (Donna) Kohler and their children, Andrew, Alexis, and Ryan. Her brother Rich Krupich, Park Rapids, Minn.; and her sister Gin (Pat) McDonald, Vista, Calif.; her brothers-in-law, Lyle (Ione) Kohler, Winslow, Ariz., Richard (Diane) Kohler Valley City, Bob (Pauline Henry) Kohler, Lake Park, Minn., and Ron (Linda) Kohler, Tower City; her sisters-in-law, Betty (Rick) McClaflin, Tower City, and Mary (Curt) Richman, Lake Park, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including her very special friends Karen Macdonald and Mona Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her daughter Christine; her son Joseph; her parents Christian and Cecilia Krupich; her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Audrey Krupich; her sister-in-law, Delores Krupich; and her great-granddaughter Zoe Kohler.

The family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.

