Mary Lou Helbling Peterson

Mary Lou Helbling Peterson, 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on March 24, 2021 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.

Mary Lou was born January 11, 1949 in Mandan, ND to Matt Helbling and Christine (Barth) Helbling. She was the third of nine children. Growing up on the farm she loved working with animals and riding horses.

She was educated in rural schools and graduated from Mandan High School.

She attended Dickinson State College.

Mary Lou was once married to Michael Peterson. They had three children: Scott, Christopher, and Michelle.

She is survived by her three children. Sons, Scott and his wife Kristen, and Chris and his wife Jaime, and his children Hayley and Kensley and daughter Michelle, her partner Niko, their children Mickey and Belladonna, and Michelle's oldest son Eagan.

Surviving siblings include four sisters: Sharon Helbling, Norma Bachmeier, Rosalie Voigt, Lorraine Doll and three brothers: James, Fred, and Wayne Helbling. She was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister Kristen.

Arrangements are pending.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 29, 2021.
Her voice will echo in memories you hold, Her smile will warm you through stories retold, Her love will touch you in spirit each day, Her life will be treasured in beautiful ways. Prayers and Comforting Hugs to the Family. I have lots of fond memories of Mary Lou when we were little and got to spend our Sunday´s at the farm.
Sharlene Helbling Grosgebauer
March 30, 2021
You have our deepest of sympathy.
Arnetta &Tim Glum
March 29, 2021
