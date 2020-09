Mary Lou Roller

Mary Lou Roller, 78, Hope, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Sanford Health, Fargo. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, at St. Agatha's Catholic Church in Hope. A prayer service will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at the church. Visitation will continue from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a Christian Burial Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Agatha's Catholic Church, Hope. Interment will be at the Hope Cemetery, in Hope.