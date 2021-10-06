Mary Masseth

Mary Masseth, 100, entered the gates of heaven on October 4, 2021, at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Mary was born to Joseph and Marianna (Mattern) Gefreh on February 2, 1921, in rural Linton, ND. She was raised and attended school near St. Michael's Catholic Church of rural Linton. She worked on the family farm until she was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Masseth Sr. on June 5, 1941. They farmed in that area until moving to Bismarck in 1958. After their move to Bismarck, Mary worked at Ressler's Cafe for a short time and later began cleaning homes. She was very dedicated to the families she worked for and made many lasting friendships as a result of her time in their homes. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, singing, and baking. George and Mary were members of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit while they lived in Bismarck. In 1977, they built a home in Mandan which is where she resided until moving to the St. Vincent's Living Care Center in November 2017 where she was cared for by some pretty wonderful and caring people, we can't thank them enough. George, her husband of 63 years died June 2, 2004.

Mary was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandan and was a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters and Eagles Auxiliary. She sang in the church choirs at St. Michael's, Cathedral, and St. Joseph's and she volunteered many years at the Bismarck St. Mary's carnival. In her later years, she faithfully watched the Mass on TV and prayed the rosary daily. Her prayers touched the lives of all her family and relatives. At the age of 96, she was still playing pinochle whenever family members or friends would stop by for a visit.

Blessed to have her as our Mom are her children, George Jr. and Ursula, Marian Klein, Joe and Jane, Linda and Carlyle Will and Dan and Claudia; her grandchildren and their families Danita and Bob Lillis, Brooke and Casey Breuer, Cahl and Chase, Paige and Gabe Meschke and Nate Lillis, Georgia and Mark Stuhlmiller and Derek, Anthony and Cheryl Masseth, Jayden, Easton, Kennedy and Hudson, Dan and Vanessa Masseth, Lukas, Anna, Nellie and Jacob, Loren and Jessie Klein, Alexis and Jessie Etchemendy, Taylor, Will and ElJay, Brian and Jeannne Masseth, Carson and Emma, Sara and Daren Bauer, Brittany and Benjamin, Travis and Meghan Will, Braden, Tristan and Holden, Jason and Stacey Will, Oakley and Avery, Danielle and Steve Duppong, Levi, Eve, Simon, Joshua, Miriam and Gabriel, and Dustin Masseth; her sisters-in-law, Gean (Val) Gross, Jennie Masseth, and Chris Masseth of Bismarck and many very special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Sr., her granddaughter Mary, her grandson Jameson, her son-in-law, Ivo Klein, her sister and husband, Kathryn and Wendelin Vetter, her brothers and their spouses Adam and Florence Gefreh and John and Sally Gefreh, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Julia and Louis Chmielewski, Regina and Marvin Reuer, Sebastian and Maggie Masseth, Pete, Joe, James and Mary Masseth, Adam and Mary Masseth, and Rosie and William Vetter.

