Mary Meeker

Mary Meeker, 79, Mandan, died unexpectedly March 16, 2021 at a Fargo hospital. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at First Presbyterian Church, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will be held noon Tuesday at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

