Mary Mormann

Mary A. Mormann, 100, Glen Ullin, passed away without contracting COVID, Sept. 15, 2020, at Marian Manor, Glen Ullin. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. (CST) Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Wilhelm officiating. A rosary will be held 10:30 a.m. (CST) Monday at the church. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Mary was born Dec. 7, 1919, at Glen Ullin, to Martin and Catherine (Schirado) Duppong. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin. She married Frank Mormann on Sept. 16, 1941, and they raised their family in Glen Ullin. She was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of Sacred Heart Christian Mothers. She was a volunteer at Marian Manor Health Care Center for over thirty years.

Mary enjoyed gardening (pulling weeds), playing canasta, dancing and baking, especially strudel, which was requested by her grandchildren at all family gatherings. She also enjoyed crocheting for her family, and she played solitaire for many years. She was a survivor of two pandemics one hundred years apart!

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Dennis) Easton, Bismarck and Sharon Mormann, Glen Ullin; four grandchildren, Laurie (Kurt) Guenther, Bismarck, Tammy (Tod) Scott, Laramie, Wyo., TJ (Amber) Manolovitz, The Woodlands, Texas, and Brian (Val) Easton, Bismarck; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; sisters, Lena, Therisa, Rose, Eva and Eleanor; and brothers, Arthur, Eugene, and Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/gifts may be made to Marian Manor.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.