HEBRON - Mary M. Schantz, 86, of Hebron, ND was called to Heaven on March 17, 2022 at the Marian Manor Health Care Center in Glen Ullin.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 23rd at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hebron with Fr. Gary Benz as celebrant. A parish rosary will begin at 10:00 AM for all wishing to join.

Arrangements with Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service.