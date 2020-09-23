Mary Siewert

Mary D. Siewert, 66, Dickinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Lilac Homes, Moorhead, Minn., after a short battle with dementia.

Mary was born July 8, 1954 in Bismarck to Edward and Marie (Mueller) Geck. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School in 1972. She married Larry Siewert on June 8, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. They made their home on a farm south of Richardton.

She loved to spend her time writing where she was recently working on a novel, In Harmony with Your Spirit. She enjoyed raising calves, horses and she loved to care for animals on the farm. She had a passion for music and played the piano and violin as well as the drums.

Mary is survived by her children; Dawn (Darren Losee) Siewert, Fargo, Jacob Siewert, Dickinson; siblings, Patricia (Richard) Soyk, Dickinson, Tom (JoEllen) Geck, Gillette, Wyo., Tim Geck, Indianapolis, Ind.; former husband, Larry Siewert, Dickinson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandy Wandler.

She will be missed by those she leaves behind.

Mass of Christian burial: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. The service will be livestreamed on Boulger Funeral Home's website and will also be recorded.

Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Richardton.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.