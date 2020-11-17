Mary Solseth

Mary Patricia (Hansen) Solseth, 92, formerly of Cando, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Farmstead Care in Moorhead, Minn. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cando, with Fr. Daniel Musgrave and Deacon Jim Eggl celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by a 7 p.m. rosary and vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church. Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cando, immediately following the service.

Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Cemetery, P.O. Box 399, Cando, ND 58324 or Hospice of Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S Ste 101, Fargo, ND 58103

Due to COVID-19, the following CDC recommendations are highly encouraged: social distancing, hand cleansing and sanitization, and wearing masks. Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mary was born in Cando on Feb. 27, 1928 to Hans and Agatha (Morris) Hansen, the youngest of four children: Robert, Elouise, Hazel and Mary. She was raised and educated north of Cando and attended Egeland West School, walking with her Freund cousins several miles to attend school each day. She then worked as a waitress at Hanson Café, Cando Creamery and Hoffman Dry Cleaners. She was very proud to have received her G.E.D later in life, after her children were grown.

On Nov. 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Solseth. To this union five beautiful children were born: Patricia, Gregory, Gordon, Debra and Jeffrey.

Mary and Kenneth raised their children, lived and farmed 5 miles south of Cando on the Stevens farm, wintering in town and eventually moving into town. Free time off the farm was spent at the cabin on Rock Lake in Canada. They enjoyed fishing and countless hours playing cards with family and friends. Mary was a true farmer's wife spending many hours milking cows, gardening, canning and driving the combine and truck. After semi-retiring from farming, Mary took a job painting at Sunrise Homes and working at The Style Shop. After Kenny died, Mary continued to live in Cando and Devils Lake and spent a few winters in Arizona. Mary will be remembered for her homemade buns, donuts, pies and a freezer full of homemade cookies. Especially the gingersnaps.

She was a member and officer in many clubs including American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hats Society, VFW Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Christian Mothers, Sacred Heart Altar Society, Cando Senior Citizens and M.A.C. Homemakers.

Mary is survived by daughter, Patricia (Ronald) Ebensteiner, son Jeffrey Solseth, daughters-in-law Susan Solseth and Candy Solseth; 13 grandchildren: Bradley Ebensteiner, Michael (Angela) Ebensteiner, Darren (Amy) Ebensteiner, Jennifer (Glenn) Youngerman, Kayla Ebensteiner, Kenneth (Sommer) Solseth, G.T. (Erica) Solseth, Mandi (Nathan) Iverson, Melissa (Ryan) McNertney, Mitchell Lauseng (Michele White), Christopher Solseth (Allison Slaubaugh), Lynnsey (Joe) Moyer and Ryan (Kaitlyn) Solseth; one step grandchild: Shane (Mindy) Swenson; 19 great-grandchildren: Ashlynne, Austin, Mason, Jacob, Maggie, Andrew, Brady, Colton, Addison, Carter, Jackson, Emerson, Aleigha, Brendan, Peyton, Charlotte, Connor, Everly and Rilynn; seven step great-grandchildren: Josh, Landyn, Avery, Rylan, Willow, Brianna and Bradley; one great-great grandson: Emilio; sister Hazel Gores, sister-in-law Helen Hansen and many other extended family members.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Gregory, son Gordon, daughter Debra, infant grandson, brother Robert Hansen, sister Elouise Lauinger and many other brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family of Mary thanks Farmstead Care and Hospice of the Red River Valley for their wonderful care.

Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com.

