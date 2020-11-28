Menu
Mary Trautman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Mary Trautman

Mary Trautman, 87, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, 2020 at Eventide, Jamestown.

Mary Mathias was born at 5 a.m. July 11, 1933, in Homer Township, near Jamestown, the daughter of Elmer Vance and Myrtle Blanche (Berg) Mathias. She grew up on the family farm and attended Mathias #2 country school. Mary was confirmed in 1947 and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1951. Mary and Harold Trautman were united in marriage Aug. 22, 1952 and they made their home on a farm west of Jamestown. Mary was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school for over 25 years, and was a Lay Sacramentarian, taking communion to shut-ins. She also taught religious classes at the Anne Carlsen School for 10 years. Mary was a devoted volunteer for the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and the Hospice program for over 25 years. She served on the Central Valley Health Clinic Board and as chair of the County Cancer Crusade. Mary was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter A.S., Jamestown and Homemakers Club.

Mary is survived by her son, Tom (Jane) Trautman, Jamestown; daughter, Vickie Lynn Trautman Gunsch, Bismarck; grandsons, Michael Trautman and Lee (Whitney) Trautman; granddaughters, Christiana Gunsch and Barbara (Beau Sizer) Trautman; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Lydia, and London; and sister-in-law, Carol Cannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Trautman; sisters, Polly Lueck and Virginia Guthmiller; and brother, Eston Mathias.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday at Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Burial: Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown - Jamestown
421 First Avenue South , Jamestown, ND 58401
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown - Jamestown
421 First Avenue South , Jamestown, ND 58401
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown - Jamestown
421 First Avenue South , Jamestown, ND 58401
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown - Jamestown
