The Bismarck Tribune
Mary Tryznka
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Mary Tryznka

Mary Tryznka, 95, formerly of New England, passed away on July 3, 2021 in Bismarck, with her daughters, Mary Ellen Hassett and Maggie Anderson and son-in-law, Dave by her side. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesday, July 6, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. MST on Tuesday at the Dickinson Cemetery. To read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and for the live stream link, go to www.eastgatefuneralservice.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck, ND
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck, ND
Jul
6
Burial
1:00p.m.
Dickinson Cemetery
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
