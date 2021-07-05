Mary Tryznka

Mary Tryznka, 95, formerly of New England, passed away on July 3, 2021 in Bismarck, with her daughters, Mary Ellen Hassett and Maggie Anderson and son-in-law, Dave by her side. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesday, July 6, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. MST on Tuesday at the Dickinson Cemetery. To read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and for the live stream link, go to www.eastgatefuneralservice.com.