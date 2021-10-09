Mary Vetter

Mary Vetter, 83, Bismarck, passed away the morning of Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Vincent's Nursing Home. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Ascension Church, 1825 South 3rd St., Bismarck, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway.

Mary Kuntz was born June 11, 1938 to Markus and Catherine (Piatz) Kuntz at the Anton and Magdalena Piatz Farm near St. Anthony's Church in rural Logan County. She attended Country School in Emmons County and later graduated from Linton High School in 1956. She and Joseph Vetter Jr. were married on Oct. 20, 1958 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Mary began working at J.C. Penney's in Linton at sixteen years of age as a salesclerk, where she often served as an interpreter for German speaking customers. She advanced to working as the accountant and eventually was awarded the title of Store Manager - Mary was one of the first women in the state of North Dakota to hold that position in the company at that time. She later owned/operated a J.C. Penney Catalog Store in the same community until she retired.

Mary was a passionate reader who loved relaxing on the scenic deck of her cabin overlooking the river at Beaver Bay. She loved opportunities to travel or go camping and was very successful competing in a local horseshoe pitching league; but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an active member of St. Anthony Church. In 2000 Mary and Joe relocated to Bismarck, but still spent all of their summers delighting in cabin living. She was an active member of Ascension Church and faithfully attended services.

Mary is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Renee (Steve) Olsen; sons, Mark Vetter and David (Janice) Vetter; grandchildren, Chelsey (Mason) Clayton, Adam and Adriel Vetter; Anna, Rebecca and Benjamin Olsen; great-grandson, Ayden Clayton; sister, Pauline (Leo) Scherr; brother, Tony (Viola) Kuntz and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents; father-in-law, Joseph Vetter and mother-in-law, Veronika Vetter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at St. Vincent's Nursing Home.

