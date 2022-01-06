Menu
Mary Willnow
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Mott
118 East 3rd Street
Mott, ND

Mary Willnow

Mary (Sheldon) Willnow, of Elgin, passed away Jan. 1, 2022 at the age of 80.

Mary is survived by her husband, Art, Regent; three sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Brenda Willnow, Mandan; Brian and Jennifer Willnow, Manassas, Va.; Kevin Willnow, Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Chandra, Jordan, and Kyle; one great-granddaughter, Elliana; and her brother, Charles, Mesa, Ariz.

The funeral service for Mary will be held 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Jan. 13 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin. Pastor John Amundson will officiate with burial in the Regent Cemetery.

The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com by going to Mary's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Mott and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church in Elgin.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Mott
118 East 3rd Street PO Box 305, Mott, ND
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Elgin, ND
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Elgin, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Mott
I was saddened to hear that your Mother had passed away, Kevin. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Danette Eileen Davison
January 9, 2022
We send our sincere condolences to Art and family for your loss. God bless you!!
Greg and Gerry Dolven
Friend
January 9, 2022
