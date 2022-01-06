Mary Willnow

Mary (Sheldon) Willnow, of Elgin, passed away Jan. 1, 2022 at the age of 80.

Mary is survived by her husband, Art, Regent; three sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Brenda Willnow, Mandan; Brian and Jennifer Willnow, Manassas, Va.; Kevin Willnow, Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Chandra, Jordan, and Kyle; one great-granddaughter, Elliana; and her brother, Charles, Mesa, Ariz.

The funeral service for Mary will be held 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Jan. 13 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin. Pastor John Amundson will officiate with burial in the Regent Cemetery.

The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com by going to Mary's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Mott and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church in Elgin.