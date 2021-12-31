Menu
Matheus Hersch
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Matheus Hersch, 93, Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
I'm sorry to hear of Matt's passing. We've shared many conversations about cattle, working, and architecture. He reached out one time to touch my hair in the middle of a conversation and said, "It's purple." I said, "Yes, it is. Can you believe I was born with this?!" He hesitated then a big smile came across his face and he said, "ahh...no..." and he started laughing. He always had a smile. Rest in peace, Mr. Hersch
Karen Easterwood
January 3, 2022
