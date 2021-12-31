I'm sorry to hear of Matt's passing. We've shared many conversations about cattle, working, and architecture. He reached out one time to touch my hair in the middle of a conversation and said, "It's purple." I said, "Yes, it is. Can you believe I was born with this?!" He hesitated then a big smile came across his face and he said, "ahh...no..." and he started laughing. He always had a smile. Rest in peace, Mr. Hersch

Karen Easterwood January 3, 2022