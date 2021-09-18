Matilda Alice (Towne) Rupp

Died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Boutwells Landing, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Daughter of Dr. Roy Salem Towne and Alice Williams Towne, she was born April 28, 1927 in Bismarck. She was 94 years old.

A graduate of Bismarck High School and the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, she taught high school home economics for two years, then, in 1952, spent two months hitchhiking through war-torn Europe.

Her professional career included being a Swift and Co. Martha Logan, developing new recipes for newspaper food editors for General Mills and Litton Microwave Industries, serving as home editor for The FARMER magazine, and as a Land O'Lakes home economist. She is a past member of the St. Paul Women's YWCA board and of the U of M Ag Council. She also wrote a book about America farm homemakers for a Japanese publisher.

Matilda was a member of PEO for 76 years. She belonged to a book club, an antique glass club and the Primrose Club. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and active in Ascension Episcopal, Stillwater. She was a supporter of The GOD'S CHILD Project, a program which cares for and educates orphaned and abandoned children, and operates clinics and an in-patient hospital for malnourished infants. She and her husband spent seven winters in Guatemala volunteering with GOD'S CHILD.

Matilda is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roy Salem Towne, Jr.

She leaves behind Bob, her husband of 59 years, three stepchildren: Vicki (George Jelatis), Robert G. Rupp II (Cindy), and Lorna; four step grandchildren: Jessica (Darren) Poznick, Sarah Rupp (Michael Bixby), Travis Rupp (Jon Michael Topolski) and Laura (Cody) Tremblay, plus four step great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sister-in-law Jane (Roy) Towne; nephew Roy Salem (G'ail) Towne III, nieces Ann (Dan) DeKrey, Mary Jane (Kerry Denton) Towne-Denton and Alice Meyn.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, ASCENSION EPISCOPAL CHURCH (214 - 3rd St N, Stillwater) with a livestream provided by Bradshaw. Masks are required. Interment: Monday, Oct. 4, St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Memorials preferred to Ascension Episcopal Church or to St. George's Episcopal Church, 601 N Fourth St., Bismarck, ND 58501.

