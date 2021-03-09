Matt Baumeister

Matt Baumeister, age 47, of Bismarck, formerly of Watauga, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

The rosary service for Matt will be held 10 a.m. MT followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. MT all on Wednesday, March 10, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Watauga. Fr. Dan Juelfs will officiate with burial in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery at Watauga.

The service will be livestreamed by going to Matt's obituary on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website and clicking "View here to see funeral service."

Special music will be provided by Amy Schriock.

Serving as Honorary Casketbearers are Matt's nieces, Ashley Neigel, Megan Baumeister, Kayla Strid, Kaitlyn Dix, Alyssa Dix, and Ella Baumiester. Serving as Active Casketbearers are Matt's nephews, Corey and Chet Collins, Brandon Baumeister, Nathan Strid, Levi and Owen Hancock, Grant and Luke Baumeister.

Matthew Wade Baymeister was born on Sept. 10, 1973 in Hettinger; the youngest of seven children born to Thomas and Leverene (Ulrich) Baumeister. He grew up on the family farm south of Watauga. He attended school in Watauga and graduated from McIntosh High School in 1993. Matt participated in wrestling during his schooling years.

Following his graduation, Matt worked various jobs in the surrounding areas and then moved to the Bismarck-Mandan area where his first daughter, Halli was born in March of 1997. A daughter, Amara was born in May of 2008 and a daughter, Jaela was born in September 2009.

Matt, Jaela and Amara enjoyed their yearly family trips to Aberdeen and spending the holidays with Matt's family. He loved watching Jaela's and Amara's piano recitals and concerts.

For the past 23 years, Matt worked as a laborer for companies that did environmental cleanup. This job took him to many different states. He was known as Matty to his work family.

Good night, don't let the bed bugs bite and if they do, bite them back was said every night before bed along with the argument, I love you more.

Keeping him in their fondest memories are three daughters, Halli, Athens, Ga.; Amara and Jaela, both of Bismarck; his father, Tom, Lemmon, S.D.; two brothers, Mark (Kathy); Lemmon, S.D.; John, Watauga, S.D.; four sisters, Rhonda Collins, Isabel, S.D.; Carmen Strid, Hettinger; Pam (Mitchell) Dix, Morristown, S.D.; Deanne (Michael) Hancock, Bismarck; and his special friend, Sheila.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Leverne; brother-in-law, Larry Collins, and a nephew, Zachary Hancock.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon and on Wednesday one hour prior to services at the church in Watauga.

A memorial has been established.

Cards can be mailed to Deanne Hancock, 408 N 16th St., Bismarck, ND 58501

Condolences may be sent to the family at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.