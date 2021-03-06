Menu
Matt Sturn
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Matt (Mathias) Sturn, 94, Bismarck, formerly of New Salem, passed away March 2, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, with Fr. Wayne Sattler officiating. For those attending the service, the family asks that social distancing guidelines are followed and that masks are worn. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

To view Matt's full obituary and watch the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
8
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck, ND
I had the pleasure of meeting you many years ago through Gerald when we were young in our extension careers. Rest In Peace Mr. Sturn, you can be proud of your legacy that lives on through a fine family.
JW Schroeder
March 5, 2021
