Matt Sturn

Matt (Mathias) Sturn, 94, Bismarck, formerly of New Salem, passed away March 2, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, with Fr. Wayne Sattler officiating. For those attending the service, the family asks that social distancing guidelines are followed and that masks are worn.

Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Matt was born May 1, 1926 in Mandan to George and Katherine (Hatzenbuhler) Sturn. He attended country school, near his home and high school in Mandan. A World War II Veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 as a private first class in Japan and the Philippines and was awarded a silver star and a bronze star.

He married the love of his life, Clara Zander, on Oct. 24, 1949 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, in Crown Butte. They had eight children, 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Matt and Clara farmed near New Salem for 41 years where they raised their family.

His faith in God was strong. He prayed the rosary for those he loved every day. Matt was an avid fisherman and a devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves. He loved playing pinochle and rummy. Matt and Clara loved dancing to polkas and waltzes, especially their favorite, The Blue Skirt Waltz and spending time with family and friends.

Everyone loved him and he always had a twinkle in his eye. Matt was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Matt was survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Clara, Bismarck; his children, Doreen (Chuck) Ott, Belfield, Gerald (Laura) Sturn, Bismarck, Brian (Metta) Sturn, Villard, Minn., Collette Sturn-Miller, Carol (Robert Jr.) Walth, Tamara (Corey) Ellingson, all of Bismarck and Brad (Kristi) Sturn, West Fargo; daughter-in-law, Mischelle Sturn, Bismarck; sisters, Ann Doll, Mandan, Pauline Cushman, Puyallup, Wash.; brother, Frank (Margaret) Sturn, Mandan; sister-in-law, Margaret Sturn; and brother-in-law, Wesley Eggers, New Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; son, Delvin; grandsons, Corey Ott and Michael Sturn; siblings; Elizabeth Glasser (husbands, Frank Geiger and Bill Glasser), Ralph (wives, Frances and Jeanette), George, Phillip, John (Katie) Sturn, Rose (Conrad) Doll and Caroline Eggers; brothers-in-law, Eugne Gress, Fred Cushman and Matt Doll.

