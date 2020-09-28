Mavis Wickstrom

Mavis L. Wickstrom, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born and raised in North Dakota. She married Michael Wickstrom in 1957. During their younger years, they farmed and ranched north of Bismarck. He also taught at Bismarck Jr. College (now BSC). As Mike would say, they had farmers' luck by having three daughters. Mavis was a trooper and cooked for large crowds of help during harvest, branding and planting seasons. She was an avid gardener, volunteer with her church and caregiver. In the early '90s they retired to Arizona. She was always on the move and loved to verbally spar with people, especially her doctors. Mavis went to a wonderful assisted living home in 2016 where she was large and in charge until the very end. She kept everyone on their toes, especially about cleaning and laundry.

Mavis leaves behind her daughters Terri (Mitch) Berger, Tammy (Dean) Pefanis and Jane (Grant) Lindstrom; her six grandchildren Brendon Berger, Sean Berger, Nick Pefanis, Alex (Oxana) Pefanis, Michael (Sara Bea) Lindstrom and Sarah (Stephen) Cabana as well as multiple nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

At her request, there will be no service but Mike and Mavis will have their ashes combined and laid to rest in the meditation garden at Valley of the Sun in Chandler, Ariz.

Contributions in memory of Mavis Wickstrom will be greatly appreciated and can be sent to:

Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N 76th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Or to the small family cemetery in North Dakota:

Vasa Cemetery, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4328 46th St NE, Esmond, ND 58332