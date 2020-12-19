Maxine Kadlec

Maxine Emiley Kadlec, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the morning of Dec. 17, 2020.

Maxine was born March 7, 1935 in Rushford Township, Walsh County to Agnes Blanche Novak (Greicar) and Frank Lewis Novak. She was the oldest of six and grew up in Pisek. Maxine graduated from Pisek High School in 1953 and attended Mayville State University on an academic scholarship. She achieved her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room school in rural Walsh County for three years. Maxine married V (Frank) Kadlec on June 22, 1957. Maxine and Frank had four children.

In June 1958, Frank and Maxine moved from Grand Forks to Fargo where they lived for ten years. With her charitable heart, Maxine babysat some of the children in the neighborhood and was involved in their church. In January 1968, they moved to Bismarck, where they lived for 17 years. In 1985, they moved back to Fargo, where they lived for the remainder of Maxine's life. Frank retired in 1997 and they spent 20+ winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they enjoyed time with friends, the sunshine and of course the slot machines.

Maxine was active in local politics and loved playing bridge, mahjong, bowling, and having coffee with her friends. She was part of the Fine Arts Club and was a dedicated advocate at the YWCA Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo. For 13 years, she volunteered for the Fargo library and delivered books to seniors. The four children graduated from St. Mary's Central High School where Maxine spent many hours volunteering and cheering on the Saints.

Maxine was an avid reader, often reading two or three books at the same time. While reading or ironing, she always watched sporting events on TV: Vikings, Minnesota Twins, UND hockey and football were some of her favorites. But her favorite stars were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was their biggest fan, no matter what they were doing.

Frank describes Maxine as a devoted partner in every aspect of his life, from supporting him through each step of his career to being the central figure in their children's lives. She cared deeply for her friends and neighbors, just because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. Family was everything to Maxine and she treasured every moment spent with them at family reunions, visits, and holidays.

Maxine's beautiful brown eyes, warm smile and friendly demeanor made everyone around her feel like an instant friend. She was witty and wise; tough and sensitive; supportive and sincere. She loved unconditionally and made friends effortlessly.

Maxine is survived by her husband, and best friend, of 63 years, V Frank Kadlec; one son and two daughters, Scott (Lisa) Kadlec, Jean (Tom) Hedberg, and Karen (Mike) Nathe; grandchildren, Rebecca (Andy) Bakke, Ben (Sara) Kadlec, Joey Kadlec, Andy Kadlec, Russell Kadlec, Daniel Hedberg, Emily Hedberg, Annie Nathe, Jack Nathe, Matthew Nathe; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Luke, Audrey, and Isaac Bakke, Vayda and Margot Kadlec, Avery, Lily and Cooper Kadlec. She is survived by her sisters Mary Faye (Curt) Levang, Gertrude (John) Praska, and her brother Jim (Mary Lou) Novak, and many nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes Novak, brothers, Francis and Virgil Novak and her son Jeff (Heather) Kadlec.

There will be a private Mass of Christian burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to St. Mary's High School, the Fargo Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, or a charity of your choice.

