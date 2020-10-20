Maxine Muske

Maxine Christina (Miedema) Muske passed away at St. Gabriel's in Bismarck on Oct. 16, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 21. There will be a private family service that will be livestreamed, then archived along with her obituary and online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com.

She is survived by her son, Glenn (Debbie) Muske of Bismarck; grandchildren, Erin Muske of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kara (Nate) Welk of Bismarck; and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Robert Miedema; sisters-in-law, Elaine Miedema and Hilda Muske; and several nieces and nephews.