Mayre Fredrickson

Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mayre Alyes (Hansen) passed away on Sept. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the First Lutheran YouTube page, www.youtube.comatch?v=9Qd2GbVOfAY&feature=youtu.be.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Mayre was born to Richard Johan Hansen and Florence Elizabeth (Hardy) Hanson on March 4, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On June 25, 1949, she married Kermit LeRoy Fredrickson at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado. She lived in many different places while Kermit was in the service and while working on the railroad; until settling in Minneapolis when her children were to start school. She went to the University of Minnesota night school and majored in psychology. In 1960, work transferred the family to Bismarck and in 1974, Mayre and LeRoy moved to Minot. Mayre worked at Despatch Oven Co. in Minneapolis, Minnesota as mail clerk, file clerk, billing clerk, secretary to vice president, and secretary to purchasing agent. Also, she worked in civil service in the purchasing department at Camp Roberts, California and while living in Bismarck she worked as a ward clerk/aid in the surgery unit at the Bismarck Hospital.

Mayre enjoyed spending time on the computer, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and crocheting. Her favorite pastime was doing genealogy with her friend, Evelyn, while living in Minot. She was a member of the Moose River Genealogical society in Minot. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always said it made her heart happy.

Mayre's cheerful positive presence would make others smile. She loved to give and receive hugs. Her sense of humor, wealth of selflessness, and friendly smile will be missed by many.

Mayre will be deeply missed by her daughter, Ellen (Richard) Forderer; son, Richard Fredrickson and his partner, Kenny Meidinger; three grandsons, Lyle (Rachele), Darrin, and Chad (Becca); five great-grandchildren, Ariana, Lucas, Destiny, Kimberlee, and Landon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit; her parents, Richard and Florence Hansen; and her sister, Jan Widme.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.