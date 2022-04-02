Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melba E. Nemec
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
Send Flowers

Melba E. Nemec

BISMARCK - Melba E. Nemec, 91, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2022. Services will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bismarck Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Bismarck Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Melba was born April 15, 1930, to Paul & Stella (Lytle) Perschke. She was born on the family farm Coal Mine Place, Center ND.

She was raised in Center & graduated in 1948 from Center High School. She moved to Bismarck and attended Capital Commerce College.

In 1953, she married Richard T. Barth to which two children were born, Sharon & Dale.

On December 27, 1971, she married William Nemec. They owned and operated Travelers Motel and gas station and Plains Excavating in Dickinson ND where they lived for 30 years. They then moved to Bismarck and retired. Melba was very active in church serving on many committees, taught Sunday school & Vacation Bible school. She loved to spend time with family and friends enjoying long hours of coffee! She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Melba is survived by her children: Sharon (Mike) Wolf, Dale (Tracy) Barth, Dorothy (Jeff) Davis, Tom (Jo) Nemec, Milo (Rose) Nemec, Billy and Chuck Nemec; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law, Katz and Edwina.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, brothers, Raymond, Gordon (Bud), Robert and Roger and sister-in-law, Clem.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Apr
3
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Apr
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.