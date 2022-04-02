Melba E. Nemec

BISMARCK - Melba E. Nemec, 91, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2022. Services will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bismarck Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Bismarck Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Melba was born April 15, 1930, to Paul & Stella (Lytle) Perschke. She was born on the family farm Coal Mine Place, Center ND.

She was raised in Center & graduated in 1948 from Center High School. She moved to Bismarck and attended Capital Commerce College.

In 1953, she married Richard T. Barth to which two children were born, Sharon & Dale.

On December 27, 1971, she married William Nemec. They owned and operated Travelers Motel and gas station and Plains Excavating in Dickinson ND where they lived for 30 years. They then moved to Bismarck and retired. Melba was very active in church serving on many committees, taught Sunday school & Vacation Bible school. She loved to spend time with family and friends enjoying long hours of coffee! She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Melba is survived by her children: Sharon (Mike) Wolf, Dale (Tracy) Barth, Dorothy (Jeff) Davis, Tom (Jo) Nemec, Milo (Rose) Nemec, Billy and Chuck Nemec; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law, Katz and Edwina.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, brothers, Raymond, Gordon (Bud), Robert and Roger and sister-in-law, Clem.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com