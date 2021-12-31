Menu
Melinda Austin
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Melinda Austin

Melinda "Mindy" Austin, 62, Bismarck passed away peacefully at home Dec. 28, 2021, after a year plus battle with cancer. Her last days were spent surrounded by loving family.

Cremation has taken place and a private service has been held.

Mindy was born Dec. 4, 1959, to Ingvald and Ilene Okland. She was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Century High School in 1978. She earned an associate degree in interior design at Williston State College in 1980. She continued her education with an associate degree in graphic design in 1997, followed by a bachelor's degree in human resources from Dickinson State University in 2009.

Mindy was employed by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources as an administrative assistant/graphic designer. Mindy enjoyed the time with her work family and appreciated all the support they have given her over the last year.

Mindy met Tim Austin, the love of her life and best friend, in 2002 and they began dating in 2003. During this time both were raising children as single parents. They were married in Jamaica on April 27, 2010. Mindy enjoyed travel and scuba diving in the Caribbean with her husband and was an extremely talented painter and illustrator. She enjoyed reading, taking kids to the zoo, and spending time with all the special people in her life.

She was known as "Grandma Mindy" by her grandchildren and the children of another special family in her life.

Mindy will be forever missed by her husband Tim; her children, Medora Berger, Tyson (Michelle) Austin, Breanna (Seth) Mickelson, Keisia (Ben) Sand, Alicia (Scott) Wilson, and William "Bill" (Abby) Winterberg and Aiden Austin. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and her brothers, Tim Okland and Doug (Sheri) Okland.

To share memories of Melinda and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mindy will be missed she was such a sweet lady to work with.
melissa
January 3, 2022
My deepest condolences to your family on the passing of Mindy. Though I never met her in-person, I was fortunate enough to meet her virtually through Monday night Bible Study. As I embarked on my own Cancer journey this Fall, Mindy was a source of encouragement for me and comfort through her cards and emails. I will always be so grateful our paths crossed, even if it was for just a short time. She was a wonderful, kind, compassionate, faith-filled person! Sending you all comfort, peace, and love through this very difficult time. Kris Dunford St. Paul, Minnesota
Kris Dunford
Other
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss! I believe Melinda was one of my fourth graders. May God comfort you and give you peace!
Sharon (Fogderud) Sonneson
December 31, 2021
My sympathies to Tim and all of Mindy´s family and friends who loved her. I remember Mindy, Tim and Doug from our days at Century Hugh School.
Jan Reisenauer
December 31, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Mindy's passing. Mindy was a lovely person who always had a friendly way about her. She was just simply a great listener and a good friend. The world will miss her. Blessings to all of you.
Nancy Sanford
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family, may the lord be with you all at this time.
craig heintz
December 31, 2021
