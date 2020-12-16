I worked at Kmart with Melinda. Melinda was a hard worker and always wanting to help out more. Melinda was very smart. We were sitting in the lounge one day and the cleaning crew were speaking Spanish to me I could not understand what they were trying to tell me. Melinda in her whisper told me. I asked her how did you know she said I learned it in high school. Wow we were amazed that she had this hidden knowledge. Her other favorite things were dolls and jewelry. We would pull out jewelry and look at the stones and she would tell me all about them. She always would get excited when she got to go on her trips with her aunt and uncle to Medora. She loved her baby cousins and was always excited to tell us when a new one came along and she finally got to see them. I send my sympathy to all of Melindas Family and may she rest in peace.

Julie Denton December 17, 2020