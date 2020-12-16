To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I worked at Kmart with Melinda.
Melinda was a hard worker and always wanting to help out more. Melinda was very smart. We were sitting in the lounge one day and the cleaning crew were speaking Spanish to me I could not understand what they were trying to tell me. Melinda in her whisper told me. I asked her how did you know she said I learned it in high school. Wow we were amazed that she had this hidden knowledge. Her other favorite things were dolls and jewelry. We would pull out jewelry and look at the stones and she would tell me all about them. She always would get excited when she got to go on her trips with her aunt and uncle to Medora. She loved her baby cousins and was always excited to tell us when a new one came along and she finally got to see them.
I send my sympathy to all of Melindas
Family and may she rest in peace.
Julie Denton
December 17, 2020
Melinda, my friend. I am so sorry that we were not there for you. You really meant a lot to a bunch of us at Kmart. I am so glad that we touched base last month, it was so good to visit with you again. Your life was cut way too short and it was not always an easy one. I valued our time. I Loved the tour of your home and enjoyed our lunch and you visiting my home. I wish I could have been there when you needed me the most. All my love Melinda. Thanks for sharing the photos and being an outstanding worker at Kmart. Rudy, Romney, and Nixon loved meeting you. I loved our talks and just being around you!
Jane Huizenga
December 16, 2020
Worked with Melinda at Kmart . Will always temper when she walked by you, the wave smile the whisper Dale then she would cover her face very shy